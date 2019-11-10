FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $36.62 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 3,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

