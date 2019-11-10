FY2019 EPS Estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Raised by DA Davidson

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWM. Sidoti assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $20,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 577,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $6,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

