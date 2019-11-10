FY2019 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.66 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Thursday.

PIF opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.51. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$8.32 and a twelve month high of C$15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

