FY2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.23.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $40.10 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $21,620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

