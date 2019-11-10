FY2019 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by Imperial Capital

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

