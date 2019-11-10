FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Boosted by DA Davidson

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

ICHR stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

