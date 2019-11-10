FY2019 EPS Estimates for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered by Analyst

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Also, Chairman James Keenan bought 50,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 160,750 shares of company stock worth $1,540,903 over the last ninety days. 34.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 69.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

