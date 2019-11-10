FY2019 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Lowered by Analyst

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,297,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

