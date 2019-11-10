FY2019 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

