FY2019 Earnings Forecast for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $54,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,561.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.