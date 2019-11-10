FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Badger Daylighting Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Daylighting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Shares of TSE BAD opened at C$34.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$26.86 and a 12-month high of C$49.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.