Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.34 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CALI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. China Auto Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Get China Auto Logistics alerts:

About China Auto Logistics

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.