Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.34 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CALI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. China Auto Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
About China Auto Logistics
