FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.75. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 4,063,190 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

