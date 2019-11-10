freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.02 ($24.44).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.49 ($24.99) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.55.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

