freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €23.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.02 ($24.44).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.49 ($24.99) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.55.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

