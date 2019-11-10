Franks International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 629,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.55. Franks International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Franks International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 94,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $418,803.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $166,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,856.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock worth $12,561,878. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 1,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

