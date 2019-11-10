Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FKWL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.