Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
FKWL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.