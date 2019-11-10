Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.53

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and traded as high as $64.90. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 95,786 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.20.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

