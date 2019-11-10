FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.93, but opened at $34.94. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underperform rating on the stock. FOX shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 166,394 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

