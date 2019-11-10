Fountain (FTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,328.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $140,328.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00226853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01490744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00122527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.