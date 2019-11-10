Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 852,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

