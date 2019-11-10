Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Receives $78.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 852,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,824. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

