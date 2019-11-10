Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 2,222,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.30. Fluidigm has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $64,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 739,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,526 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at $965,000.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

