Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

