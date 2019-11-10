Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 393,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,117. Five9 has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.40, a P/E/G ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 17,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $1,076,616.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,874.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,448 shares of company stock worth $10,890,414. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 411,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 67,324 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $28,158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.