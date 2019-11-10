First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,508,000 after buying an additional 359,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,549,000 after buying an additional 67,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 147,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter.

FMB opened at $55.13 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

