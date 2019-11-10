First Trust Advisors LP Sells 219,908 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.06% of BIO-TECHNE worth $78,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,351,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,740,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,874,000 after buying an additional 524,216 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,406,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $132.75 and a one year high of $217.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

