First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.19 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,840,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Exelixis worth $71,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,454,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,522,000 after buying an additional 3,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,781,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,061,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after purchasing an additional 606,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $704,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,761. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

