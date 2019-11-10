First Trust Advisors LP Has $64.14 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of United Therapeutics worth $64,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.30.

UTHR stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

