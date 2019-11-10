First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,015 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $201.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $201.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

