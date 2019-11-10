First National Bank of Omaha Invests $66,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 147,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,436 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.49 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

