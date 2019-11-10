First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

