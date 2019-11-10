First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.