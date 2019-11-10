First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wendys were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wendys by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 3,181.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Wendys during the second quarter worth about $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.