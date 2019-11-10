First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $230,000 Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.