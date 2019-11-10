First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 295 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 522.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

