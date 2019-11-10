First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of First Community worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 155.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.