First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.