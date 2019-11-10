Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT opened at C$25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.85. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.