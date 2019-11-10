Financial Survey: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 21.30% 2.73% 1.69% Highwoods Properties 17.85% 5.93% 2.72%

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Highwoods Properties pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 5 6 0 2.55 Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential downside of 17.62%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $96.22 million 20.48 $15.61 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $720.03 million 6.70 $171.83 million $3.45 13.47

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.