Financial Review: Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 4.04 $359.44 million $4.74 12.71

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.38% 9.99% 1.57%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Valley National Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

