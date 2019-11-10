Financial Review: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. First Northern Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNRN)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.14% 1.07% 0.30% First Northern Community Bancorp 25.66% 12.24% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.19 $670,000.00 N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.61 $12.55 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

