Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIE. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.83 ($76.55).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €71.35 ($82.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.63. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

