FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 4509385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Specifically, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $485,662.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,156 shares of company stock worth $4,484,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

