Fetch Trading Down 6.7% This Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.60 or 0.07424055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.