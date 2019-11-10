Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.54)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $194-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.88 million.Fastly also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,432. Fastly has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Fastly’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Fastly and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.49.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 359,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $7,842,110.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 849,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

