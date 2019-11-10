Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

