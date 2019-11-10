EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. EVO Payments updated its FY19 guidance to $0.58-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $573,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,900. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

