Evercore ISI Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $37.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.
Shares of SQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
