Evercore ISI Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $37.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

