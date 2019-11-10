EtherGem Achieves Market Cap of $109,355.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 49% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $109,355.00 and approximately $8,562.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01490276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00122707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.