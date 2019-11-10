Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $212,819.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02131812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,026,068 coins and its circulating supply is 165,996,655 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

